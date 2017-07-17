Ball exited Sunday's Las Vegas Summer League game early due right calf tightness, Mike Trudell of Lakers.com reports.

Ball was seen back on the sideline after leaving the game which suggests that the injury may not be a particularly serious one. Given the amount of work the rookie has received throughout summer league play, fatigue could be a leading factor for the setback. The Lakers have yet to rule out his availability for Monday's championship game, but with how much the team has invested in Ball it wouldn't be surprising if they took the cautionary route.