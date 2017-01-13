Williams supplied 10 points (2-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds and two assists over 18 minutes in Thursday's 134-94 loss to the Spurs.

The veteran sharpshooter minutes continue to seemingly be capped under 20, as he's only eclipsed that mark twice in seven January games. However, he's managed to remain productive with the modest playing time, thanks in large part to averaging 10.9 shot attempts per contest. The elevated usage has enabled Williams to post six consecutive double-digit scoring outings over the aforementioned seven-game span despite shooting just 36.8 percent from the field during that stretch.