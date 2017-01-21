Williams finished with 27 points (7-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 9-10 FT), four rebounds, three assists, a steal and a blocked shot over 30 minutes in Friday's 108-96 win against Indiana.

After struggling with his shot earlier in the month, Williams is on fire lately. He is averaging 25.7 points, 4.7 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game over his past three outings, and he has dropped in 11 3-pointers during the span. Williams might come off the bench, but he remains a must-start fantasy option in most formats for his solid point totals.