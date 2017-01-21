Lakers' Lou Williams: Drops 27 points off bench in win
Williams finished with 27 points (7-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 9-10 FT), four rebounds, three assists, a steal and a blocked shot over 30 minutes in Friday's 108-96 win against Indiana.
After struggling with his shot earlier in the month, Williams is on fire lately. He is averaging 25.7 points, 4.7 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game over his past three outings, and he has dropped in 11 3-pointers during the span. Williams might come off the bench, but he remains a must-start fantasy option in most formats for his solid point totals.
More News
-
Lakers' Lou Williams: Leads team in scoring against Nuggets•
-
Lakers' Lou Williams: Leads all scorers in loss to Pistons•
-
Lakers' Lou Williams: Scores 13 in Saturday's start•
-
Lakers' Lou Williams: Listed as starter Saturday vs. Clippers•
-
Lakers' Lou Williams: Contributes 10 points off bench Thursday•
-
Lakers' Lou Williams: Posts 24 points Friday•