Lakers' Lou Williams: Leads all scorers in loss to Pistons
Williams scored 26 points (7-14 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 7-8 FT) while dishing out four assists and grabbing three rebounds across 27 minutes during Sunday's 102-97 loss to the Pistons.
Williams was highly efficient in this contest, leading all scorers despite playing less than 30 minutes once again and draining five three-point attempts for the second time this month. Big games such as this have not been the norm as Williams shares the workload in a crowded Lakers backcourt, but as an extremely streaky scorer he is capable of piling up the points on any given night.
More News
-
Lakers' Lou Williams: Scores 13 in Saturday's start•
-
Lakers' Lou Williams: Listed as starter Saturday vs. Clippers•
-
Lakers' Lou Williams: Contributes 10 points off bench Thursday•
-
Lakers' Lou Williams: Posts 24 points Friday•
-
Lakers' Lou Williams: Scoring production, minutes trending down•
-
Lakers' Lou Williams: Posts team-high 27 points in Thursday loss•