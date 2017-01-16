Williams scored 26 points (7-14 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 7-8 FT) while dishing out four assists and grabbing three rebounds across 27 minutes during Sunday's 102-97 loss to the Pistons.

Williams was highly efficient in this contest, leading all scorers despite playing less than 30 minutes once again and draining five three-point attempts for the second time this month. Big games such as this have not been the norm as Williams shares the workload in a crowded Lakers backcourt, but as an extremely streaky scorer he is capable of piling up the points on any given night.

