Williams registered 20 points (6-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-7 FT), five rebounds and an assist over 25 minutes in Thursday's 96-88 loss to the Jazz.

The veteran guard continues to provide a flurry of offense off the bench, having now scored at least 20 points in five of the last six games. Williams has shot 48.8 percent (42-for-86) over that span, including 44.2 percent (19-for-43) from three-point range. Always an excellent source of scoring off the bench, Williams figures to continue seeing even more usage than normal while D'Angelo Russell (calf/knee) remains sidelined.