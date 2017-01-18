Williams scored 24 points (8-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT) while handing out seven assists, grabbing four rebounds and blocking one shot across 31 minutes during Tuesday's 127-121 loss to the Nuggets.

Williams saw a few extra minutes after a lackluster opening from the starting unit, and he led the team in scoring for the second straight game while tying for tops in assists. He scored 14 in the fourth quarter and initiated most of the offense down the stretch, but some late misfires saw his team come up short after a spirited comeback. Williams continues split the workload with a glut of other guards, but he seemingly has the most stable role of the bunch at the moment.