Williams is listed as the team's starting small forward for Saturday's matchup against the Clippers, Mike Trudell of ESPN reports.

Luol Deng is getting the game off to rest, and the Lakers will opt to go small to match the Clippers guard heavy lineup. It is unclear how Williams will fit in with the starting unit, as his usual role is as a scorer with the backups. He figures to see a heavier workload than normal though Saturday.