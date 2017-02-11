Williams registered 21 points (5-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 8-9 FT), two assists, one rebound and one steal across 19 minutes in a 122-114 win over the Bucks on Friday.

The Lakers have been at full health in the backcourt for a couple weeks now with D'Angelo Russell having since returned from a calf injury, but Williams hasn't slowed down despite regularly seeing less than 25 minutes in games. He's been on a heater since mid-January, tallying at least 15 points in 12 straight contests while shooting 47.7 percent from the field and chipping in 3.7 assists, 2.8 boards and 2.8 three-pointers per game. That surge in production has bolstered Williams' case for the Sixth Man of the Year award, an honor he previously claimed in 2014-15.