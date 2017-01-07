Williams unloaded for 24 points (9-19 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three assists and one rebound across 24 minutes in a 127-100 win over the Heat on Friday.

The Lakers haven't been giving Williams extended minutes lately, and while that remained the case again Friday, the 30-year-old took on some extra usage and went off after bench mate Jordan Clarkson was ejected in the second half. Williams should have a few of these kind of performances left him over the remainder of the season, but it may be difficult to predict when they might happen so long as D'Angelo Russell, Nick Young and Jordan Clarkson all remain healthy.