Williams compiled 27 points (8-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 8-8 FT), two rebounds and an assist over 28 minutes in Thursday's 115-107 loss to the Heat.

The veteran guard had the hot hand Thursday, pacing the Lakers in scoring despite coming off the bench. Williams drained multiple threes for the first time in five games, while pouring in his highest amount of points since Dec. 9 against the Suns. Despite a reserve role, Williams continues to serve as the Lakers' most consistent source of offense on a game-to-game basis, and has generated averages of 23.1 points, 3.3 assists and 2.6 rebounds across 27.8 minutes in 12 December games.