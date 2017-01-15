Lakers' Lou Williams: Scores 13 in Saturday's start
Williams scored 13 points (4-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding two rebounds, an assist and a steal in 22 minutes during Saturday's 113-97 loss to the Clippers.
He had trouble getting his shot off in his first start of the season, but Williams still scored in double digits for the seventh straight game and 41st time in 44 contests. Expect him to return to the bench Sunday when the Lakers host the Pistons.
More News
-
Lakers' Lou Williams: Listed as starter Saturday vs. Clippers•
-
Lakers' Lou Williams: Contributes 10 points off bench Thursday•
-
Lakers' Lou Williams: Posts 24 points Friday•
-
Lakers' Lou Williams: Scoring production, minutes trending down•
-
Lakers' Lou Williams: Posts team-high 27 points in Thursday loss•
-
Lakers' Lou Williams: Pours in points despite returns of Russell, Young•