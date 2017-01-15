Williams scored 13 points (4-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding two rebounds, an assist and a steal in 22 minutes during Saturday's 113-97 loss to the Clippers.

He had trouble getting his shot off in his first start of the season, but Williams still scored in double digits for the seventh straight game and 41st time in 44 contests. Expect him to return to the bench Sunday when the Lakers host the Pistons.