Williams went for 31 points (10-20 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five assists, four rebounds, and three steals in 28 minutes during the Lakers' 105-98 loss to the Trail Blazers on Wednesday.

Williams matched his season high in made three-pointers while going for 30 points or more for the fourth time in 2016-17. He has failed to reach double digits on just three occasions during this entire campaign, and the team needed every one of his buckets in order to remain competitive on a night when the majority of Lakers struggled to find a rhythm offensively.