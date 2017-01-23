Williams scored 15 points (4-11 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT) while adding an assist and a steal in 20 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 122-73 loss to the Mavericks.

None of the Lakers' starters even managed to score in double digits, leaving Williams and Jordan Clarkson as the only LA players to score 10 or more in the rout. Williams has been making his living at the free throw line lately, going 28-for-30 (93.3 percent) over the last four games.