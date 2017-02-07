Williams recorded 22 points (6-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT), four assists, two rebounds and one steal across 26 minutes in Monday's 121-107 win over the Knicks.

Williams' 22 points led all Lakers, and the veteran guard has now eclipsed 20 points in four of his last five games. He has been particularly effective from three point range converting 43.3 percent of his long distance shots in that span.