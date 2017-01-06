Lakers' Lou Williams: Scoring production, minutes trending down
Williams tallied 10 points (3-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds and three assists across 24 minutes in a 118-109 loss to the Trail Blazers on Thursday.
Williams warranted ownership in every fantasy format for about a month-long stretch from mid-November to mid-December when D'Angelo Russell and Nick Young missed multiple games with injuries, but now that the Lakers backcourt has been at full health for the last few weeks, Williams' playing time and production has taken a steady dip. He's seen 24 minutes or less in six of the Lakers' past seven games, averaging 13.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.7 rebounds and 1.1 treys per contest during that stretch. While he's still worth holding in mid-sized or deeper formats, those who rostered Williams during his hot run earlier this season can probably cut bait without too much angst over the decision.
