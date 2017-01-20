Lakers' Luol Deng: Does not take part in shootaround
Deng (wrist) did not take part in shootaround Friday, Mark Medina of the L.A. Daily News reports.
Deng's absence from shootaround makes it seem unlikely he'll be able to take the court against the Pacers on Friday night. Should he be ruled out, it will be his second straight miss due to a wrist aliment, leaving rookie Brandon Ingram the likely starter at small forward. Look for more updates to come as tip-off approaches.
