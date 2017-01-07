Lakers' Luol Deng: Expected to start Friday

Deng (biceps) is expected to start in Friday's matchup against the Heat.

Deng missed his first game of the season Thursday due to a biceps injury. He was subsequently listed as questionable for Friday's matchup, but now appears in line to play. Rookie Brandon Ingram started in his place, and will presumably return to a reserve role.

