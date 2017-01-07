Lakers' Luol Deng: Expected to start Friday
Deng (biceps) is expected to start in Friday's matchup against the Heat.
Deng missed his first game of the season Thursday due to a biceps injury. He was subsequently listed as questionable for Friday's matchup, but now appears in line to play. Rookie Brandon Ingram started in his place, and will presumably return to a reserve role.
More News
-
Lakers' Luol Deng: Puts up 19 points, season-high 14 boards Friday•
-
Lakers' Luol Deng: Will start Friday vs. Heat•
-
Lakers' Luol Deng: Listed as questionable for Friday•
-
Lakers' Luol Deng: Ruled out Thursday•
-
Lakers' Luol Deng: Sits during shootaround, questionable for Thursday•
-
Lakers' Luol Deng: Questionable for Thursday vs. Portland•