Lakers' Luol Deng: In starting lineup Wednesday vs. Trail Blazers
Deng (wrist) is in the starting lineup at small forward for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers, Mike Trudell of ESPN reports.
As expected, Deng will play in the contest. He returned to action Sunday versus the Mavericks after missing the previous two games with a wrist injury. He figures to take on a full workload Wednesday.
