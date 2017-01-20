Lakers' Luol Deng: Limited in shootaround, unlikely for Friday
Deng (wrist) wasn't a full participant in the Lakers' morning shooatround and appears unlikely to play Friday against the Pacers, Mark Medina of the Los AngelesDaily News reports.
Though the Lakers are still listing him as questionable with the right wrist sprain, Deng's absence from practice the last two days along with the latter portion of shootaround Friday would make it surprising if he takes the court against the Pacers. Assuming Deng misses his second straight contest, Brandon Ingram would likely make another start at small forward and should be in store for a 30-plus-minute workload.
