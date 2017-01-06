Lakers' Luol Deng: Listed as questionable for Friday

Deng (biceps) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Heat, Mark Medina of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Deng missed his first game of the season Thursday against the Trail Blazers while battling right biceps tendinitis, and since the Lakers didn't hold a morning shootaround as they enter the second half of a back-to-back set, an update on his status for Friday likely won't be available until closer to the game's 10:30 p.m. ET tip time. Brandon Ingram started at small forward Thursday and provided 11 points, four rebounds, one assist and one block in 37 minutes, so he'd presumably be in line to start at small forward again Friday if Deng is sitting.