Lakers' Luol Deng: Out Friday vs. Pacers
Deng (wrist) has been ruled out for Friday's contest against the Pacers, Mike Trudell of ESPN Los Angeles reports.
This will mark the second straight game that Deng has missed with an injured wrist, opening up the starting small forward slot for Brandon Ingram, who will likely see the largest uptick in minutes. Jordan Clarkson and Nick Young may also see some extra run if coach Luke Walton decides to play smaller than usual.
