Lakers' Luol Deng: Out indefinitely with injured wrist
Deng will not play in Tuesday's matchup against the Nuggets, and is out indefinitely due to an injured wrist, Lakers' analyst Mike Bresnahan reports.
Deng sat out of Sunday's loss to the Clippers for rest purposes, but returned to action Sunday against the Pistons. He played 36 minutes in that contest, and sustained a wrist injury in the process. The team never mentioned him on the injury report heading into the game, so his absence comes as a surprise. Rookie Brandon Ingram figures to see an increased role with the team while Deng is sidelined.
