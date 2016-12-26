Lakers' Luol Deng: Posts second straight double-double Sunday

Deng delivered 13 points (4-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, two steals, and two blocks in 34 minutes during the Lakers' 111-102 victory versus the Clippers on Sunday.

Deng matched his season high in rebounding, and he is now averaging eight minutes more per game in December than he did in November. Deng is managing 10.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.6 steals, 1.4 threes, and 0.6 blocks in 31.1 minutes during 14 games this month, and Sunday was the first time in the last nine contests that he has failed to sink a trey. With Larry Nance (knee) out until at least the second week of January, expect Deng to continue receiving an extra chunk of minutes for a while.