Lakers' Luol Deng: Probable Wednesday vs. Blazers

Deng (wrist) is probable for Wednesday's tilt with the Trail Blazers, Mark Medina of L.A. Daily News reports.

Deng, who was sidelined for two games last week due to a sprained right wrist, returned to the court Sunday against the Mavericks, registering nine points (4-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds and two blocks across 19 minutes in the blowout loss. To make matters worse, the veteran was accidentally hit in the face by Tarik Black during practice Tuesday, forcing him to sit out of the team scrimmage. However, it doesn't seem to be a serious injury and shouldn't effect his status for Wednesday night. Look for more updates on his wrist aliment to come after team shootaround Wednesday morning.