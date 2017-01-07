Lakers' Luol Deng: Puts up 19 points, season-high 14 boards Friday

Deng (biceps) finished with 19 points (8-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt), 14 rebounds and two assists across 30 minutes in a 127-100 win over the Heat on Friday.

Deng was uncertain to play heading into Friday after missing his first game of the season Thursday against the Trail Blazers with right biceps tendinitis, but the Lakers signed off on his return prior to tip off and the veteran didn't disappoint. He collected his fifth double-double of the season on the strength of a season-high rebound total and lights-out shooting from the field and beyond the three-point arc. The matchup with one of his former teams may have provided some extra motivation for Deng, but it would be unwise to expect him to build on this outing. Over his preceding four appearances, Deng had averaged only 4.3 points and 5.0 rebounds in 32.0 minutes per game.