Lakers' Luol Deng: Questionable for Friday vs. Pacers

Deng (wrist) was unable to practice on Wednesday and is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Pacers, Mark Medina of Los Angeles Daily News reports.

The Lakers also practice on Thursday, so there's still a chance Deng is able to take part in a team session ahead of Friday's contest with the Pacers. That said, his absence from Wednesday's practice doesn't bode well for his eventual availability and with the Lakers originally listing him as out indefinitely, there's still some concerns over a multi-game absence. If Deng is eventually ruled out, Brandon Ingram would likely pick up another start in his place.