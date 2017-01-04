Lakers' Luol Deng: Questionable for Thursday vs. Portland

Deng is dealing with tendinitis in his right biceps and was held out of Wednesday's practice, Mark Medina of L.A. Daily News reports.

Tendinitis is always a concerning issue for it's ability to linger throughout the season, so the Lakers could end up taking a cautious approach with Deng. However, he's currently considered questionable for Thursday's matchup with the Trail Blazers, so we'll likely see his status updated again following the team's morning shootaround. If Deng's forced to miss time, it would likely open up extra minutes for Brandon Ingram, who would be the favorite to start at small forward in his place.