Lakers' Luol Deng: Questionable to play Saturday vs. Mavs
Deng (wrists) is considered questionable to play Sunday against the Mavericks.
A sprained right wrist has kept Deng out of the Lakers' last two contests, but it looks as though he'll have a good chance to return Sunday after going through a full practice Saturday. Still, the Lakers will wait to evaluate the veteran at shootaround Sunday before updating his status.
