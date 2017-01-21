Lakers' Luol Deng: Questionable to play Saturday vs. Mavs

Deng (wrists) is considered questionable to play Sunday against the Mavericks.

A sprained right wrist has kept Deng out of the Lakers' last two contests, but it looks as though he'll have a good chance to return Sunday after going through a full practice Saturday. Still, the Lakers will wait to evaluate the veteran at shootaround Sunday before updating his status.

