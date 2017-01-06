Lakers' Luol Deng: Ruled out Thursday
Deng (biceps) has been ruled out for Thursday's game versus the Trail Blazers, Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Deng was unable to participate in the team's shootaround earlier Thursday, so he was trending in this direction. The absence will mark his first game missed this season. Coach Luke Walton has yet to indicate who will start in his place, but rookie Brandon Ingram figures to see a lot of run at small forward. Deng's next opportunity to return will be Friday against the Heat.
