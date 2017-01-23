Lakers' Luol Deng: Scores nine points in return from wrist injury

Deng (wrist) started at small forward and posted nine points (4-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds and two blocks across 19 minutes in a 122-73 loss to the Mavericks on Sunday.

The return of Deng, who had missed the past two games with a sprained wrist, did little good for the Lakers, who suffered their most lopsided loss in franchise history. The large margin of defeat resulted in Deng seeing less than a starter's workload, but he should see his minutes pick up Wednesday against the Trail Blazers, a game that figures to be more competitive.