Lakers' Luol Deng: Scores team-high 14 vs. Portland

Deng recorded 14 points (5-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds and one steal across 30 minutes during a 108-87 loss to the Trail Blazers on Tuesday.

Deng's 14 points were a team high in what was a poor offensive display from the Lakers. He has played decently in the last three games as he's scored in double figures each game and averaged 7.7 rebounds per game in that stretch. Deng has received at least 30 minutes in 14 straight games, and his production should be at a similar level for as long as that continues as he's largely started to be more productive.