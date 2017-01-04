Lakers' Luol Deng: Scores under 10 points for fourth straight game

Deng was limited to three points (1-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt), six rebounds and six assists across 31 minutes in a 116-102 win over the Grizzlies on Tuesday.

Following a stretch of play where he scored double-digit points in eight of nine contests, Deng has begun to ride the struggle bus of late while taking on fewer responsibilities in the Lakers attack. Over the last four games, Deng is averaging just 4.3 points on 29.2 percent shooting from the floor in 32.0 minutes per contest. That healthy allotment of playing time still makes Deng worth hanging on to in deeper leagues, but now that his production is on the decline, those in shallower formats can probably turn their attention to other options at forward.