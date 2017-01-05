Lakers' Luol Deng: Sits during shootaround, questionable for Thursday

Deng (biceps) did not participate in shootaround Thursday and is questionable to play Thursday against the Trail Blazers, Mark Medina of L.A. Daily News reports.

Deng has been dealing with tendinitis in his right biceps, forcing him to sit out of the Lakers' shootaround both Wednesday and Thursday. More information on Deng's status coming into Thursday's matchup should be disclosed later in the day, but if he's sidelined, Brandon Ingram could replace Deng as starting small forward.