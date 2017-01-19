Lakers' Luol Deng: Sits out of practice Thursday

Deng (wrist) sat out of practice again Thursday, but remains questionable for Friday's matchup with the Pacers, Mark Medina of Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Deng has now missed practice both Wednesday and Thursday, so it appears he's trending towards missing a second straight game. He'll likely have his status updated again after Friday's morning shootaround, which should give us a better indication of his availability against the Pacers. Brandon Ingram would likely draw the start if Deng can't give it a go, after logging 15 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals across 37 minutes in a spot start on Tuesday.