Lakers' Luol Deng: Totals 13 points against former squad Thursday
Deng supplied 13 points (5-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals over 34 minutes in Thursday's 115-107 loss to the Heat.
Deng was productive against his former Heat teammates, and posted his third straight double-digit scoring performance in the process. After a largely dismal start to his Lakers career from an offensive standpoint, Deng has come alive over the last seven contests, averaging 13.6 points over that span on 52 percent (39-of-75) shooting.
