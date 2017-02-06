Lakers' Luol Deng: Will come off bench Monday vs. Knicks

Deng will move to the bench for Monday's matchup with the Knicks, Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Deng has been the Lakers' starting small forward for much of the season but coach Luke Walton is benching him in favor of rookie Brandon Ingram. Deng has played 27.3 minutes per game this season but he could see a reduction in time as long as he's coming off of the bench.