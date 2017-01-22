Lakers' Luol Deng: Will play Sunday
Deng (wrist) will be in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Mavericks, Mike Trudell of ESPN Los Angeles reports.
Deng was originally listed as questionable for Sunday's contest after missing back-to-back games due to the wrist injury. Brandon Ingram and Larry Nance could see additional minutes if Deng is limited in any capacity.
