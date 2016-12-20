Lakers' Luol Deng: Will play Tuesday vs. Hornets
Deng (back) will start at small forward for Tuesday's game against the Hornets.
Deng sat out practice on Monday with a sore back, but was fully expected to take the court Tuesday, so this is merely a confirmation. He'll remain in the starting lineup at small forward and isn't expected to be on any sort of limitations. Deng has picked up his game a bit during the month of December, posting averages of 10.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.9 steals across 30.2 minutes over the last 10 outings.
