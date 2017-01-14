Lakers' Luol Deng: Will sit out Saturday vs. Clippers

Deng will sit out Saturday's matchup against the Clippers to rest, Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Deng played just 19 minutes in Thursday's loss to the Spurs, as opposed to his 27.4 season average, so he may simply be playing tired right now. He will presumably return to action for the Lakers' next game against the Pistons on Sunday. Brandon Ingram figures to see an increased role Saturday with Deng sidelined.