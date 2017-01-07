Lakers' Luol Deng: Will start Friday vs. Heat

Deng (biceps) will return to the starting lineup at small forward for Friday's game versus the Heat, Mike Trudell of ESPN reports.

Deng missed his first game of the season in Thursday's loss to the Trail Blazers, but his absence will be short-lived. Brandon Ingram started at small forward in his place, and will presumably return to a reserve role. Barring any setbacks, expect Deng to take on his usual workload .