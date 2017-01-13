Huertas provided two points (0-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists and one rebound across 15 minutes in a 134-94 loss to the Spurs on Thursday.

All of Huertas' minutes came when the Lakers were trailing big, and the 33-year-old's 0-of-6 showing from the field did little to help his case for gaining more consistent playing time in the future. Huertas has made only five appearances during the team's last 18 games, averaging just 7.8 minutes per contest.