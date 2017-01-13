Lakers' Marcelo Huertas: Not practicing Friday
Huertas did not participate in Friday's practice due to flu-like symptoms.
Huertas has only managed to see time in the Lakers' rotation when the team has dealt with backcourt injuries or in garbage time minutes. Even if Huertas is ruled active for Saturday's game against the Clippers, he is more than likely to not see the floor after appearing in just five of Los Angeles' last 18 games.
