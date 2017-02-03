Huertas (coach's decision) didn't see the floor in a 116-108 loss to the Wizards on Thursday.

Huertas has only appeared in two of the Lakers' last eight games, and now that starting point guard D'Angelo Russell is healthy again, it will only be more difficult for the 33-year-old to crack the rotation. Most of Huertas' opportunities going forward figure to come in garbage time during the fourth quarter of blowouts.