Lakers' Marcelo Huertas: Questionable Saturday vs. Clippers
Huertas (illness) is questionable for Saturday's tilt against the Clippers, Mark Medina of the L.A. Daily News reports.
Huertas generally only sees minutes when there's backcourt injuries or garbage time for the Lakers, so this designation will make it even less likely that he'll touch the floor. He's played in 17 games for the Lakers this season, averaging 11 minutes when he does.
