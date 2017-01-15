Huertas (illness) logged four points (2-4 FG, 0-2 FT) and two assists across 12 minutes Saturday in a 113-97 loss to the Clippers.

Huertas ended up missing the Lakers' practice Friday while battling flu-like symptoms, but he made enough improvement prior to Saturday's game to suit up. The point guard has now seen double-digit minutes in the past two games, but both were byproducts of the Lakers being blown out. Huertas won't be included in coach Luke Walton's rotation in competitive contests.