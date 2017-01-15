Lakers' Marcelo Huertas: Shakes off flu, plays 12 minutes
Huertas (illness) logged four points (2-4 FG, 0-2 FT) and two assists across 12 minutes Saturday in a 113-97 loss to the Clippers.
Huertas ended up missing the Lakers' practice Friday while battling flu-like symptoms, but he made enough improvement prior to Saturday's game to suit up. The point guard has now seen double-digit minutes in the past two games, but both were byproducts of the Lakers being blown out. Huertas won't be included in coach Luke Walton's rotation in competitive contests.
More News
-
Lakers' Marcelo Huertas: Questionable Saturday vs. Clippers•
-
Lakers' Marcelo Huertas: Not practicing Friday•
-
Lakers' Marcelo Huertas: Goes 0-of-6 from floor in garbage time•
-
Lakers' Marcelo Huertas: Returns to reserve role Friday•
-
Lakers' Marcelo Huertas: Scores 10 points in first start•
-
Lakers' Marcelo Huertas: Will start Wednesday•