World Peace (coach's decision) was inactive for Thursday's 134-94 loss to the Spurs.

The Lakers decided to guarantee World Peace's one-year contract for the rest of the season earlier this week, but the added security won't result in an enhanced role for the veteran. He's likely to remain inactive in most games when no more than one player is out with an injury.

