World Peace isn't expected to be back with the Lakers next season, Mark Medina of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

As was the plan since he was signed, World Peace spent the majority of his time with the Lakers as a veteran mentor, seeing action in only 25 games, while averaging just 2.3 points across 6.4 minutes. There's been plenty of talks regarding the fact that World Peace will go into coaching following his playing career, although a final decision on retirement has yet to be made at this point. World Peace remains one of the longest-tenured players in the NBA, with 17 years of experience and would likely find a very small market in a similar role as a veteran mentor if he opted to try and come back for another season with a different team.