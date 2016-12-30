Lakers' Nick Young: Drains five three-pointers Thursday

Young put up 17 points (6-8 FG, 5-6 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 30 minutes in a 101-89 loss to the Mavericks on Thursday.

The Jazz limited Young to four points on 2-of-8 shooting in his previous outing Tuesday, but he got back on track in quick fashion, drilling exactly five three-pointers for the fourth time in his last six games. Young's production remains fairly limited in the non-offensive categories, but players who rain three-pointers like he does while holding down a 47.1 field-goal percentage aren't easily found.