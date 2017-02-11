Lakers' Nick Young: Goes off for 26 points Friday

Young submitted 26 points (8-11 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four assists, two rebounds and two steals across 29 minutes in a 122-114 win over the Bucks on Friday.

Young was at the forefront of the Lakers' 47-point first quarter during which the team shot 82 percent from the floor, as he tallied 11 of those points. The shooting guard would go on to nail his first eight shots of the game, helping the Lakers to a 27-point lead before the Bucks' fourth-quarter surge made the final margin closer. While still somewhat of a streaky player, Young has generally been one of the team's more reliable scoring options lately, averaging 17.3 points over the last four games to go with 3.5 three-pointers, 3.0 boards, 1.8 assists and 1.5 steals.