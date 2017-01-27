Lakers' Nick Young: Leads starters in scoring Thursday

Young managed 13 points (5-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt), three rebounds and a steal over 29 minutes in Thursday's 96-88 loss to the Jazz.

In what was a lackluster effort overall for the Lakers' first unit, Young provided the highest scoring total of the group, tallying his second consecutive double-digit scoring effort and fourth in the last five games overall. The veteran sharpshooter has been particularly aggressive from long distance in recent contests, putting up 40 three-point attempts in the last five games and draining them at a 40 percent clip. With D'Angelo Russell (calf/knee) still out for the foreseeable future, Young should continue seeing an uptick in usage, even as reserve guards Jordan Clarkson and Lou Williams also continue to play very well off the bench.